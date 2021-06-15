School honors valedictorian, 2 salutatorians

Haley Simmons has been named valedictorian of Southwest Christian Academy’s Class of 2021.

There are two salutatorians at the private school in Little Rock — Jeffrey James Deuce Carter and Avery Hartness.

Simmons, 18, is the daughter of Brian and Jill Simmons. She plans to attend Harding University in Searcy this fall to study criminal justice and forensic science.

Carter, also 18, is the son of Jeffrey and Belinda Carter. He will attend Hendrix College in Conway to study business and pre-law.

Hartness, the daughter of Robert and Stephanie Hartness, is 18 years old, too. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock to begin studying early childhood education.