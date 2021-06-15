Tampa Bay wins battle of MLB’s best two records

CHICAGO — Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won seven of eight.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left after four innings with right elbow inflammation. The 6-8 right-hander allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, walked 1 and struck out 6, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

Tim Anderson had two hits and Brian Goodwin added an RBI single for the White Sox, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Four Tampa Bay relievers — Ryan Thompson, J.P. Feyereisen (3-2), Diego Castillo and Pete Fairbanks — followed with five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Fairbanks pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

The Rays’ bullpen, which tossed seven no-hit innings in a win over Baltimore on Sunday, entered with an AL-best 3.05 ERA.

Lance Lynn (7-2) allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings as he lost for the first time since April 15.

Lynn allowed as many as three runs for only the second time in 12 starts. The big right-hander entered having won six straight decisions and with a 1.23 ERA that was second to the Mets’ Jacob deGrom among major-league starters.

Meadows, who entered in a 1-for-17 slump, lofted Lynn’s 1-0 sinker deep to right in the first inning for his team-leading 15th homer.

Lowe turned on a cutter in the third, driving the ball just inside the right-field foul pole for his 12th homer and a 3-0 lead.

The White Sox cut it to 3-2 in the bottom half. Leury Garcia scored from third on a wild pitch. Anderson, who had doubled, came home on Goodwin’s single.

Arozarena made it 4-2 in the eighth off Garrett Crochet with his second homer in two games. Brett Phillips drove in a run with an infield single in the ninth.

INDIANS 4, ORIOLES 3 Jose Ramirez picked up a pair of RBI and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 consecutive games with a 4-3 win.

RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to tie it in the top half, and the Boston Red Sox bounced back from their worst loss of the season to beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3 Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Alex Lange both exited with injuries and the Tigers still ended a three-game losing streak, beating Kansas City. Willi Castro, Robbie Grossman and Niko Goodrum homered for Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, CUBS 2 David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years. Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018. Peterson (2-5) was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his last nine starts.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2 Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 2 Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and Colorado held on to beat scuffling San Diego. Gomber (6-5) improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings.

REDS 10, BREWERS 2 Vladimir Gutierrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee for its fourth consecutive win. Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino each hit a two-run homer for the Reds.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 2 Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and scuffling St. Louis beat Miami to halt a three-game slide. Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 14 games.

