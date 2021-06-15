UA names 6 freshmen Bodenhamer fellows

FAYETTEVILLE -- Six incoming University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshmen have been named Bodenhamer Fellows, an honor that comes with $72,000 in scholarship money.

They are: William Herzfeld of Benton; Jacob Holmes of Rector; Jonathan Ivey of Greenwood; Lydia Quinn of Conway; Haris Rana of Fort Smith; and Ananya Vangoor of Bentonville.

They were chosen from 789 applicants to UA's four major fellowship awards: Bodenhamer, Honors College, Sturgis and Boyer, university spokeswoman Kendall Curlee said.

To be eligible for the fellowship, students must score at least a 32 on the ACT college-entrance exam and have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher. Extracurricular activities and community service also are factors in the selection process.

For the second year in a row, because of the pandemic, students will not be taking a summer trip to New York City as had been done in previous years.

"Regarding the NYC trip, we decided in the spring not to plan one this year, since there are still anxieties related to travel with this age group," Curlee, said in an email.