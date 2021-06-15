Police ID woman, 34, fatally shot in Little Rock; 1 arrested in killing

A 24-year-old woman is facing a capital murder charge in the killing of another woman near the Pulaski County jail Monday night, police said.

Keithra Guyton is accused of fatally shooting Terra Horton, 34, of Little Rock around 6:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Twitter posts by Little Rock police. The posts didn’t indicate Horton’s age.

Police said the shooting occurred near La’Changes restaurant and in front of the Pulaski County jail.

Guyton was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster. The woman also faces a charge of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm, police said.