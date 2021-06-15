Woman goes missing on Beaver Lake

ROGERS -- Emergency responders searched Beaver Lake starting late Sunday for a possible drowning victim.

Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said authorities were notified at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a woman who disappeared in the lake.

Jenkins identified the woman as Mayra Hilario, 27, of Fayetteville.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TeS2Tp07MY]

The sheriff's office started searching Sunday and suspended the search about 1 a.m. Monday. The search resumed about six hours later and was still going on by midafternoon Monday, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said searchers were covering about a 200-acre area near the Prairie Creek marina.

She said someone called 911 and reported a person was missing in the lake. A boater was making circular patterns, and a passerby noticed and went over to see if the boater needed help. He was told someone had fallen out of the boat, and he called 911, she said.

Deputies, firefighters and emergency responders were searching an area where the water runs anywhere from 40 feet to 160 feet. They were running a grid pattern and using sonar in attempts to find the woman, Jenkins said.

The sheriff's office, Beaver Lake Fire Department, Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, Highway 94 East Volunteer Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were among the agencies responding.

Jenkins said 50 to 60 people were involved in the search.

She said the divers hadn't been used in the search efforts. Officials didn't want to use the divers until they were needed because they are only allowed to dive a certain number of times per day, Jenkins said.

Maj. Kenny Paul with the Benton County sheriff's office urged boaters to avoid the channel for Coose Hollow and Deer Island where the search is taking place.

Hilario wasn't wearing a life jacket, Jenkins said.

Emergency responders approach a dock by boat, Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Prairie Creek Marina in Rogers. Officials searched for a possible drowning victim on Beaver Lake. Check out nwaonline.com/210615Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)