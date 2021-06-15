Woman tells police of threat, gunfire

A woman told Little Rock police that she was threatened and shot at Sunday evening by a woman who said she was a member of a gang, according to a police report.

The complainant told police she went to visit a friend at an apartment on Indian Trail. A woman she didn't know opened the door and "started a verbal altercation with her," so she left, according to the incident report.

She returned to the apartment later that night after her friend said the other woman had left, but the woman was there. The woman threatened her with a silver pistol and said she was a Vice Lord gang member, according to the report.

The complainant told police that as she fled the scene, the woman loaded the gun and shot at her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police have the identity of a 24-year-old suspect, according to the report.

Officer finds dozens of counterfeit $100s

A traffic stop led Jacksonville police to arrest a woman with counterfeit $100 bills just after midnight Monday at 1300 John Harden Drive, according to an arrest report.

Justis Marie Forrest, 19, of Little Rock was arrested at 12:34 a.m. on charges of felony first-degree forgery and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

An officer stopped Forrest because she was driving with no lights, according to the report. Smelling marijuana, the officer searched the car and found a rolled marijuana cigar as well as a black purse filled with 46 counterfeit $100 bills.