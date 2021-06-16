Appointees named for council on cybersecurity

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he made appointments to the Arkansas Cyber Advisory Council to help the state manage, identify and respond to cyberattacks.

The Republican governor's executive order directs the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to coordinate with the Division of Information Systems, which is part of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, to create the council.

The Arkansas Cyber Initiative Act of 2019 authorizes the commission to establish the initiative and to support cooperation among public and private entities to improve cybersecurity and the state's economy.

"In order to manage risks and seize opportunities for its citizens and businesses, Arkansas must demonstrate an effective cyber governance structure to support and enhance protections for governmental functions, private security, and economic development," according to the governor's executive order. The governor noted recent attacks that affected a gas pipeline and a meat company elsewhere in the country.

The council's chairman will be Information Systems Director Jonathan Askins.

The appointees include:

• Gary Vance, state chief information security officer, Division of Information Systems.

• Mike Preston, secretary of the Department of Commerce.

• Jami Cook, secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

• Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Department of Health.

• Cindy Gillespie, secretary of the Department of Human Services.

• Johnny Key, secretary of the Department of Education.

• Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, secretary of the Arkansas Military Department.

• Alan McClain, commissioner of the Insurance Department.

• A.J. Gary, director of the Department of Emergency Management.

• Retired Col. Steve Eggensperger, governor's office cybersecurity liaison.

• Lee Watson, Forge Institute.