Carlise, circa 1910: Opie Read was a newspaperman, author and lecturer who arrived in Carlise at age 24. He and a friend published The Prairie Flower in the building shown. When that newspaper failed, Read moved to Little Rock, working first for the Arkansas Gazette and later as Arkansas Democrat city editor. He died in Chicago in 1932 after a fall.

