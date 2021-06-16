But it's a dry heat

So you're complaining that you have to mow the yard before 10 a.m., or else it's too hot? Just be thankful you live in Arkansas this year.

There is a severe heat advisory from, oh, about the Rockies west to the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures are going to be over 100, 105, 110, even higher in some places. We're not even sure if everybody in Montana has an air conditioner. But records are falling all over that state, too. Helena and Billings went over 100 degrees Monday.

A northern bulge in the jet stream has pushed temperatures above 100 in Casper, Wyoming (of all places), and Denver recorded a high of 99 the other day. Salt Lake City is expected to hit 97 today. And the usual suspects--Las Vegas, Phoenix, etc.--are burning up, as usual.

Death Valley, Calif., holds the world's record for the hottest day on Earth at 134 degrees in 1913. Word has it that this heat wave could get the place close to that mark again. Forecasts have the temp going at least up to 125.

So put a sweater on, Arkansas. It's downright cool to be here.