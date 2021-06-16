LOW-CARB RECIPE: California rolls get crunchy makeover: brown rice cakes

I think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complement each other both flavor- and nutritionwise. Crab brings a fresh, briny succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.

I initially set out to create a crab-topped avocado toast, which would certainly have been satisfying in its simplest form. But looking to add an extra element of flavor, I decided to reach for some of the crispy seaweed snacks I had on hand, crushing them on top for a fun, confetti effect.

With that, I realized I was closing in on the flavors of a California roll, so I decided to run with it. I swapped my toast for a crunchy rice cake (I used brown rice cakes because, well, whole grains) added a kick of wasabi paste to the avocado and, voila, this recipe was born.

It makes for a lovely component for a light meal, along with, say, a miso or chilled vegetable soup and a salad; it's also a satisfying snack on its own, and it can stand out as one of several small plates at a get-together.

Whichever way it lands on your table, this is a dish you will certainly want to make again and again.

Wasabi Avocado and Crab on Crispy Rice Cakes

2 medium ripe avocados

1 tablespoon PLUS 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, divided use

1 ½ teaspoons wasabi paste

½ teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces crabmeat, lump or claw, drained and picked over to remove any shell or cartilage

4 brown rice cakes (plain or lightly salted)

8 sheets roasted nori seaweed snacks (about ¼ ounce total)

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with 2 teaspoons of the lime juice, the wasabi paste and the salt until smooth.

In a small bowl, toss the crab with the remaining tablespoon of lime juice to combine.

Spread each rice cake with a quarter of the mashed avocado, then top each with a quarter of the crabmeat. Crush 2 sheets of the seaweed snacks on top of each and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each piece contains approximately 250 calories, 18 g protein, 16 g fat, 28 g carbohydrate (1 g sugar), 60 mg cholesterol, 462 mg sodium and 10 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2