Eligibility opens up in competition for $500,000 awards

Nonprofit organizations and private sector companies are now eligible to compete for funding of up to $500,000 to deliver federal procurement training to veteran and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs.

The application period ends July 12 and funding is available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Up to two awardees will use the $500,000 to participate in the agency's Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program. Awards will be made for a base project period of 12 months, with three option periods of 12 months each.

The Small Business Administration will "provide grants that train and empower veterans and service-disabled veterans as they enter and expand in the federal marketplace," said Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for the agency's Office of Veterans Business Development.

The agency will host a conference call at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about the program. Those interested can join by phone at (202) 765-1264; access code: 384 283 442#.