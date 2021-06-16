Hogs expected to host 2 major targets for officials

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff are expected to host two major targets on both sides of the ball this weekend.

Receiver DJ Allen, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Gladewater, Texas, and defensive back Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, are expected to officially visit the Razorbacks.

Allen has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Baylor, Southern Cal, Auburn, Houston, Notre Dame, USC, TCU and other programs. He recorded 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman.

He also set a regional meet record in the long jump with a leap of 22-8.25 and won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.82 seconds in April.

Allen had 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior and was named 6-3A Division I All-District. He also plays basketball and center field in baseball.

Lewis has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and other programs.