Helena-West Helena man arrested on murder charge, state police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:28 p.m.
David Coley (Courtesy of Helena-West Helena Police Department)

A Helena-West Helena man wanted on a murder charge was arrested overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

David Coley Jr., 30, was arrested without incident around 10:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police news release. The operation included state police, U.S. Marshals and deputies, the release states.

Authorities said Coley was located inside of an abandoned bus at 3323 Lee Road, southeast of Marianna.

He was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 19 homicide of Paul Eric Amos, the release states.

Coley was transported to the Phillips County jail, state police said.

