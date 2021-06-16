July 4 live in White Hall

Last year's annual Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show was a sit-in-the-car event, much like an old-school drive-in movie show, but not this Independence Day.

The 2021 fireworks celebration will be held around 9 p.m., Sunday, July 4, in front of the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The location was changed because of the construction at the White Hall High School. The in-person show is free and open to the public.

"We're excited about it," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said. "There's adequate space at the new venue."

While in the past, speculators sat in the stands, now, Foster said, "We want people to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks."

There's plenty of parking across the street, and possibly at nearby businesses. Foster said at this point, they're talking with owners.

"Bring your snacks and drinks, and come early," Foster said.

Beaver Johnson, White Hall Ward 2, Position 2 council member, who has been instrumental in organizing the evening fireworks show, said it is being done in concert with music. It is provided by Deltaplex radio station 101.3 FM.

The White Hall fireworks tradition started in the 1980s with Alva Domon. The approximately 20 minute fireworks display costs between $10,000 and $12,000, and is sponsored by the city, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce and other local and business donations.

Although there's no admission fee, a gift is appreciated.

"We're asking for canned goods donations," Johnson said.

The collected food items will be donated to the White Hall Food Pantry.

"Hunger doesn't take a holiday ... The food pantry serves a lot of people," Johnson said.

KEEPING BUSINESS LOCAL

As with other traditions surrounding the show, Charles "Cooter" Failla's company, Display Partners, designs, packs the individual rockets, sets up and sets off the rockets.

Failla is from White Hall. His company has worked many of the shows in Jefferson County, and has done shows at Christmas at the Arkansas State Capitol at Little Rock.

"We get to play with the big fireworks," said Failla, who has been in this business since the 1980s.

Currently, they're working on this weekend's Forward Fest at Pine Bluff Regional Park, off of the Martha Mitchell Expressway.

For the White Hall show, the rockets are already packed but it will take four people about two days to completely prepare, including wiring the rockets. In all, it takes them about 18 hours.

As well as the regular crew, there will be about six volunteers working the show "to make sure no one gets inside the perimeter," Failla said.

Many fireworks companies are struggling to find supplies because of covid-19 shutdowns and production delays, because, Failla said, "Much of the (fireworks) supply was used up last year because it (a show) allowed for social distancing."

But Failla said he ordered in January, adding, "It will be a good show. Everyone is invited."