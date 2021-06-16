Keuchel limits Rays to 4 hits in White Sox victory

CHICAGO -- Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth consecutive decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Monday in matchup of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Danny Mendick drove in a run and set up another as Chicago won for the fifth time in six and ended Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak.

The White Sox and Rays entered with the two lowest team ERAs in the AL, but Tampa Bay's rotation took a hit after an MRI showed ace Tyler Glasnow had a partial tear in an elbow ligament and a flexor strain. The right-hander said he won't have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area.

Mendick played second base in place of rookie Nick Madrigal, who underwent season-ending surgery earlier in the day to repair tears in his right hamstring.

Keuchel (6-1) was sharp throughout this one, striking out five and walking one. Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless eighth and Liam Hendriks worked around two singles in the ninth for his 18th save.

Rays rookie Shane McClanahan (2-2) allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits in 5 innings.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo home runs to beat Toronto.

INDIANS 7, ORIOLES 2 Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered for Cleveland, and Baltimore lost its 17th consecutive game on the road. The Orioles made four errors and moved closer to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 2 Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and Detroit handed Kansas City its fifth loss in a row.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 3 (10) Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and Houston, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat Texas to give Manager Dusty Baker an exciting 72nd birthday.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, CUBS 2 Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

NATIONALS 8, PIRATES 1 Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and Washington past Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 1 Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning and drove in both runs as St. Louis beat Miami. St. Louis has won two in a row against the Marlins after dropping nine of 10 overall. Miami lost its third consecutive. Goldschmidt had a tying RBI single in the sixth. He led off the ninth and drilled a 98 mph fastball from Yimi Garcia (3-5) to right-center field for his sixth career walk-off home run.

REDS 2, BREWERS 1 (10) Cincinnati broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat Milwaukee. Brad Boxberger (2-2) hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch and walked Joey Votto to load the bases in the 10th. He then hit Eugenio Suarez with a pitch to score Nick Castellanos, who started the inning at second base. Stephenson scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Farmer.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 4 Ryan McMahon homered, tripled and drove in four runs as Colorado beat skidding San Diego. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 20th home run of the season for San Diego, which has lost 11 of 15. McMahon went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 10, BRAVES 8 Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run home run and drove in four runs, and Boston beat Atlanta.