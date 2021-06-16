Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• James Colley, 43, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. Colley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Trey Jordan, 22, of 10 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property and theft by receiving. Jordan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Stephanie Hoy, 31, of 1230 S. Dunn Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Hoy was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• James Esche, 32, of 10021 Oklahoma Drive in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Esche was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Aaron Pitts, 25, of 2696 E. Travis St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitts was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Erin Gibson, 27, of 5087 Bob Mills Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Gibson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Shandy Ball, 33, of 206 Ritter Circle in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ball was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Byron Marks, 19, of 2551 Mally Wagnon Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Marks was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jason Stewart-Gibson, 27, of 4800 Springer Blvd. in Little Rock was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Stewart-Gibson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Gabriel Paul, 20, of Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Paul was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.