100 years ago

June 16, 1921

• A new 10-story bank and office building on the southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets is projected for the near future in Little Rock, according to persons interested. Plans are under way, it is said, for the formation of a building corporation, backed by physicians and dentists of the city, and certain business interests, which will provide a thoroughly modern, medical office building. According to those who are interested in the new venture, it is probable that the Union and Mercantile Trust Company will occupy the ground floor and the second floor, and that the remainder of the structure will be taken over by doctors and dentists.

50 years ago

June 16, 1971

• A study of the transit system in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, released Tuesday night, recommended that Twin City Transit, Inc., be acquired and operated on an area-wide basis by a regional public transit authority. TCT provides bus service to the two cities. Doug Tucker of the Washington consulting firm of Snavely, King and Tucker presented the study with recommendations to officials of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County and TCT at the North Little Rock Community Center.

25 years ago

June 16, 1996

• Perryville bankers Herby Branscum Jr. and Robert M. Hill each lost $77,000 in one battle with Whitewater prosecutors. Now the stakes are even higher -- both for Branscum and Hill and the politician they've long supported, Bill Clinton. On Monday, jury selection begins in Branscum and Hill's trial on charges of violating federal banking laws. An 11-count indictment accuses the pair of conspiring to conceal large cash withdrawals by Clinton's 1990 gubernatorial campaign and of illegally funneling bank funds to that campaign and others.

10 years ago

June 16, 2011

• The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department hasn't explored what it would cost to remove 75,000 to 80,000 steel pavement markers from state highways, despite four of the markers coming loose and striking vehicles since 2009, a department spokesman said. In the most recent instance, one of the five-pound markers crashed through the windshield of an Ozark woman's car as she was driving on Interstate 40 near Alma on June 9. She was not injured. Spokesman Glenn Bolick said the state will stick with its plan to inspect the markers annually to ensure that they are well-attached to the roadways.