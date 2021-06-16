Petition process for downtown property assessment begins; town hall scheduled July 15

FORT SMITH -- Central Business Improvement District commissioners have begun collecting petitions for a property assessment to pay for improvements to downtown.

The assessment of no more than 0.01% of a property's value would be expected to collect around $300,000 annually to create a clean and green program and an ambassador program. It would apply only to properties within the district.

Commissioners must collect petitions representative of more than 50% of all assessed property valuation within the district before they can ask the city Board of Directors to pass an ordinance to levy the assessment.

The clean and green program would provide additional landscaping. The ambassador program would be a "friendlier policing effort" to assist those traveling through the area in finding services and help the downtown homeless, said district Chairman Bill Hanna.

Jeff Dingman, deputy city administrator, said the amount collected in the assessment each year would be evaluated annually.

The improvement district wouldn't collect more than $10,000 from the assessment of any parcel of property, the petition states.

While commissioners could recommend the board levy the assessment once they meet 50%, Hanna recommended they continue contacting property owners once they've met the threshold.

"I don't want to force this on anyone," he said.

A town hall concerning the property assessment will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 15 at The Blue Lion, 101 N. Second St.

Dingman asks any property owner in the improvement district interested in a petition to contact his office at (479) 784-2201.