Pulaski County deputies call College Station death suspicious

by William Sanders | Today at 9:29 p.m.
Police tape

Pulaski County sheriff's office investigators reported a suspicious death after a decomposed body was found by a motorist Wednesday evening, according to a sheriff’s sffice spokesman.

Deputies responded to a call on 3M Road in College Station at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A motorist said she was turning around at a dead end when she saw a body partially in the roadway near an abandoned home, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

The body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death. Burk said the case is classified as a suspicious death.

