Quilters regroup after 2 years apart

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society held its Country Quilt Camp VII on Thursday-Sunday at the Cross Heirs Retreat Center at Humphrey. Eight members attended.

"We were all excited to be back together after a two-year absence," a spokesman said in a news release. "After arriving on Thursday, tables and sewing machines were set up and some serious sewing and visiting ensued."

Members enjoyed looking at one another's projects. One woman finished a baby quilt for a friend's new grandson. She also made some ladybug pillows for the Hope of the Delta center.

Another person pieced some 9-patch blocks. A member worked on a pink heart quilt for her granddaughter while one woman wowed the group with her crazy quilt blocks centered around different dog motifs, according to the release.

A member worked on a honeycomb paper pieced block and her butterfly coat. Another quilted five baby quilts for the Hope center.

A member pieced some sampler blocks for a quilt and also worked on hand-quilting a quilt she and her mother had made years ago. Her mother had done the embroidery on the hearts and leaves Bride pattern. The quilt is very special to the member since the two of them worked on it together.

A member crocheted a Granny Afghan and sewed on her flower garden blocks. She also showed several of the women how to fold and stitch a bow-tie block from a single square.

"All too soon the quilt camp came to a close. As we packed up and said our goodbyes, we were thankful for good friends and sewing buddies. The hosts at Cross Heirs are the best, and we can't wait for next year," the spokesman said.