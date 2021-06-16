Siloam Springs rodeo returns today

SILOAM SPRINGS -- With the world seemingly on a path to a return to normalcy from the covid-19 pandemic, so is the case for the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

The 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo returns to town this week at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds and, while everything isn't totally back to normal with the event, the Siloam Springs Riding and Rodeo Club feels like progress is being made in that direction.

Last year the rodeo was held a month late in July and the club had to get special waivers for it to even take place with special health protocols in place -- all due to the pandemic.

Even with the changes, last year's event was a success, said Riding Club member Karen Davis. The club is hoping for a similar result this year as well, she said.

"Actually, last year went great, it was a shock," Davis said. "We are hoping to have as many or more spectators there this year. We have a lot of contestants entered and it should be great to watch."

The rodeo is today, Friday and Saturday nights at the Rodeo Grounds, 2590 Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs. The popular and always fun Mutton Busting begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Kids Grand Entry will be at 7:45 p.m., followed by the Main Grand Entry at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults 13 and up, while children ages 7-12 are $5 and children 6 and under get in free.

Today night is Kids Night with any kids 12-and-under receiving free admission with a paid adult.

The rodeo will also feature local rodeo clown Michael "Goobie" Smith and the Rodeo of the Ozark Rounders all three nights.

Events being held are bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior barrel racing, ladies breakaway, ranch saddle bronc and junior barrel racing.

Another feature this year is Carsten Concessions will be onsite with everything from funnel cakes to catfish, Davis said.

"A lot of work has gone into it as usual," Davis said. "Our (Riding Club) president Harvey Trogdon and all the board members put a lot of time and effort into having a good quality rodeo each year and this year is no exception. This is our 63rd year and as far as I know one of the longest running events in the history of Siloam Springs. We are very proud of the updates we have made and will continue to do such as we can. We could not do all this without the support of our great sponsors either."

"We are hoping to start that back again next year," she said of the Special Kids Rodeo. "It's the most important thing we do. We want the covid deal behind us in order to do that. We weren't as far along with the shots and stuff so we cancelled that and the parade and will pick back up next year."