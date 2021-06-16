COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Sun Belt releases meeting recap

The Sun Belt Conference released its spring meeting recap Tuesday, outlining broadcast figures, an altered transfer policy and leadership changes, including a new role for Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse.

Damphousse, who came to ASU in 2017, has been selected for a two-year term as president of the Sun Belt and chairman of the conference’s Executive Committee beginning on July 1. He will also serve as the league’s NCAA Board of Directors representative, effective Sept. 1.

The conference also announced the elimination of its intraconference transfer ban — barring student athletes from moving from one member institution to another — effective immediately, following leagues such as the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. Athletes can now transfer between Sun Belt institutions within NCAA rules.

As part of its 2020 football media evaluation report, the Sun Belt reported that the conference generated $261 million in media value from 50 linear broadcasts during the 2020 football season.

WRESTLING

Williams Baptist names coach

Williams Baptist University named Tyler Fraley as its new wrestling coach Tuesday.

Fraley is the third head coach in program history. He takes over for Todd Allen, who had been in charge of the Eagles since 2017.

Fraley, of Freehold, N.J., was a national champion at Williams Baptist at 141 pounds and was named a three-time All-American.

BOXING

Golden Gloves to be held this weekend

The Arkansas Golden Gloves Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday in Little Rock.

The fights will take place at the West Central Sports Complex, 4521 John Barrow Road. Boxers from 25 clubs across the state will compete for championships in three different age divisions, with champions advancing to the Mid-South Golden Gloves Tournament on July 9-10 in Memphis. Fights are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. both nights. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call (501) 517-3112.