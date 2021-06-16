Trial dates set for pair in shooting of Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Springdale men accused of shooting a Fayetteville teen were given separate trial dates Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Jayden Anthony Miller and Jeremy Tyler Cassels, both 19, are charged with attempted capital murder and being accomplices to aggravated robbery in the shooting of Austin King.

Miller was given a Nov. 21 date for what is expected to be a three- to four-day trial. Cassels was given a July 16 trial date.

King was shot in the neck Sept. 6, 2019, at 780 E. Bryan Lane in Fayetteville. King, 17 at the time, was left paralyzed by the shooting.

According to felony information filed in the case, Miller was the shooter and Cassels drove Miller from Springdale to a Fayetteville home to commit an armed robbery.

Miller and Cassels were initially charged as juveniles, being 17 at the time of the shooting, but the case was transferred from juvenile court to adult circuit court on the motion of prosecutors Jan. 10, 2020.

Under Arkansas law, juveniles may be tried as adults in some instances, depending on the severity of the crime.

The cases are assigned to Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Miller and Cassels were arraigned in circuit court on Jan. 17, 2020, where each pleaded not guilty.

Attempted capital murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Miller and Cassels were both freed on $100,000 bond on Feb. 10, 2020.

But, on Aug. 26, they were again arrested together by Springdale police in connection with theft by receiving, carrying a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were revoked, and both were jailed.

An arrest report said the pair had two guns under the seat in their car, both of which had been stolen from Prairie Grove. One of the guns had a serial number destroyed.

Both remain in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting trial. The cases have been repeatedly delayed because of restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Supreme Court suspended in-person proceedings, including jury trials, in all appellate, circuit and district courts March 17, 2020. The order waived speedy trial rules and other requirements found in the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure until further notice. That order was extended several times before being lifted May 1.