Troopers: Woman killed, 4 people injured in southwest Ark. crash

A woman was killed and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 25 miles northwest of Arkadelphia on Tuesday, Arkansas State Police troopers said.

Makesha Golden, 35, of Glenwood was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Matt Stafford, 36, also of Glenwood. She died as a result of the crash, troopers said. Glenwood is about 9 miles northwest of the scene of the crash.

According to a preliminary crash report from state police, Stafford was northbound on Owens Road at the intersection of Arkansas 8, just east of Amity in rural Clark County, at around 5:27 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicholas Funderburk, 36, of Norman was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 east on Arkansas 8. The report states that the Charger turned left onto the highway, crossing the eastbound lane of traffic to go west as the truck was approaching.

The front of the truck struck the driver’s side of the car. Both vehicles came to a rest on the north roadside, troopers said.

Both drivers were injured as a result of the crash, as were two minors who were passengers in the Dodge Charger, the report states. The injured were taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia and to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, according to the report.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 278 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.