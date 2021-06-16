UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Christian’s Jayvean Dyer-Jones

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Little Rock Christian’s Jayvean Dyer-Jones.

Class: 2022

Position: Running back

Size: 5-9, 195 pounds

Stats: He rushed for more 1,400 yards in 11 games as a junior.

Interest: Several regional FCS programs and most D-II schools in the state.

Coach Eric Cohu:

“He is a strong, fast, determined and physical runner. He’s one of the strongest guys in the weight room. He’s a thick guy, but it’s solid muscle. He runs a 4.5 40(-yard dash), so he’s really fast. He’s consistently ran that in all these camps and combines. He has great contact balance. He keeps his feet churning really well.

“We expect him to be one of the best running backs in the state this year. I look forward to his college career.”