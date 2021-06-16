Walmart offering bill-paying platform

Walmart Inc. is adding a bill-paying platform to its suite of financial services.

Starting in August, customers can use the PayNearMe app to pay their rent, utility and other bills in cash at the customer service or money services desk in participating stores.

A Walmart spokesman said PayNearMe will "expand our bill payment and account-loading network and reinforce Walmart as a one-stop shop" for meeting customers' financial needs.

In a news release Tuesday, PayNearMe said customers first contact the biller to start the process. When the customer selects the PayNearMe payment option, the app generates a scannable barcode on their smartphone.

Customers show the barcode to a Walmart employee, pay with cash and get a receipt. The funds are transferred electronically to the biller.

Fees will vary depending on the biller, according to PayNearMe's website, and will be clearly stated.

Retailers offering the service include Casey's General Stores, Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy Inc. and 7-Eleven, the website states.