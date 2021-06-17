3 people killed in crashes on roadways in Arkansas

A Glenwood woman died in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas 8 in rural Clark County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Makesha Golden, 35, was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Charger that was attempting to turn onto Arkansas 8 from Owens Road when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2018 Ford F-150 at 5:27 p.m., according to the report.

Matt Stafford, 36, of Glenwood, the driver of the Charger, and two unnamed minors were hurt in the crash, as was Nicholas Funderburk, 36, of Norman, the driver of the Ford, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

A one-vehicle crash Monday night on Arkansas 72 killed a 41-year-old Springdale woman, according to a state police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Cheryl Vicnair was a passenger in a 2005 Mazda 6 that crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway at 9:35 p.m., striking a fence and then a culvert, the report said.

The driver, Michael Dattelo, 46, and passenger David Crow, 40, both of Springdale, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

A 53-year-old Harrison man died in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon on the U.S. 65 bypass in Harrison, according to a state police report.

Dave Redmon was driving a 2000 Hyundai Elantra north at a high rate of speed at 3:39 p.m. when it hit a curb and skidded 180 degrees into oncoming traffic, the report said. The vehicle struck a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Madison Jansen, 23, of Mountain Home, the report said.

Jansen and passenger Michael Sadrerafi, 25, also of Mountain Home, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.