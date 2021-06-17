Arkansas Supreme Court allows part of Little Rock schools lawsuit to proceed

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday allowed part of a lawsuit over the state's ongoing control of the Little Rock School District to proceed.

Justices dismissed part of the lawsuit parents filed challenging the state's decision to place limits on the Little Rock School Board when the district was returned to local control. The state took over the district in 2015 because of lagging test scores.

The state Board of Education voted in 2019 to return the district to the control of a new school board that was elected last year. But the state placed limits on the board's authority, including preventing it from recognizing the local teachers' union as a bargaining agent.

Justices on Thursday said the part of the case challenging the state laws the board used to place the limits on the district's local control can move forward.

The local teachers' union went on a one-day strike in 2019 over the state's control of the district and their loss of collective bargaining rights.