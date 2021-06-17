Board upholds charges on pot outlet

State regulators upheld three charges against one of Arkansas' most successful medical-marijuana dispensaries on Wednesday while reducing the fine the agency levied by roughly 60%.

Green Springs Medical dispensary of Hot Springs had been charged with rule violations that included two counts of failing to verify the identity of qualified patients prior to dispensing medical cannabis and one count each of failing to properly maintain video surveillance and allowing an unauthorized person inside the facility. Those stemmed from discoveries made in July and October.

Each of those violations carries a fine of up to $5,000 under the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division's rules, according to an attorney for the agency. The division recommended a fine of $6,500, which the board voted to reduce to $2,500.

Board member Jamie Anderson made the motion to find dispensary owner Dragan Vicentic guilty of the violations while reducing the fine. Anderson and fellow board member Steven Smith noted that Wednesday's meeting marked the second time Vicentic had come before the board to appeal violations. The board dismissed one violation and sustained two others against Green Springs Medical in February 2020.

"I think the first time we visited with Mr. Vicentic we were very lenient. This is number two. I myself see reasons to be lenient in terms of maximum fines that are available to us," Anderson said.

Wednesday's hearing was the third appeal to the board from a medical-marijuana company since the first cultivation licenses were issued in 2018.

Q. Byrum Hurst, attorney for Green Springs Medical, said Vicentic appealed because the violations were innocent mistakes that he tried to correct immediately.

"I think it's reasonable to say that he didn't intend to violate the regulations," Hurst told the board.

Green Springs Medical is the second-highest selling dispensary in the state, having sold 4,238.69 pounds of medical marijuana since it opened in May 2019, according to numbers provided by the Department of Finance and Administration on Wednesday. It was also one of the first dispensaries in the state to open.