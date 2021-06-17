Calendar 6-17-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, June 17

Online meeting to address Monticello roadway

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, about the proposed design modifications to Scogin Drive (Highway 83 Spur) to Highway 278. The project includes a railroad overpass and roundabouts at Jordan Drive and Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2. To access the link visit https://vpiph02-020475-hwy-83-s-hwy-278-connector-monticello-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ People without internet access, may contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets covid-19 vaccine clinics

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., is hosting a free covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. The follow-up vaccine clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is providing the clinic which is open to anyone wanting the vaccine, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., (870) 534-2883.

Historical Museum to reopen

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. June 17, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Young professional to be honored

Kedrick Jones, owner and tech consultant of SEAR Tech Services, will be among honorees at an event recognizing the 2021 Arkansas Business 40 under 40 Class. The event will be held June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Little Rock. Jones is president of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to purchase event tickets, visit arkansasbusiness.com/events or call Kelli Roy at 501-455-9336.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion begins

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19. The reunion begins with registration at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center followed by the meet and greet from 7-10 p.m. On Friday, a street dedication will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the corner of Pullen of Linden Streets near Merrill Auditorium in honor of Massathau D. Jordan and Raye Jean Montague. The public is invited to attend. A city tour for alumni will follow the dedication and the celebration banquet will be held from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the convention center. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the reunion picnic, business meeting and Merrill Museum update will be held at the convention center. Details: Rosie Pettigrew, 404-245-5436.

Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival starts

The Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival will get "back on track" after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festivity will be held Thursday through Saturday. Thursday evening will see three blocks of Main Street filled with food vendors, live music and various activities. A musical line-up will fill the outdoor stage on the Dallas County Courthouse Square throughout the weekend. Beginning Friday at 5 p.m., Country singer/songwriter Mathew Huff will kick off the entertainment. At 6:30 p.m., Earl and Them will treat listeners to a mix of original and classic Rock & Roll, R&B and Blues. After Friday night's music, a massive-fireworks display will light up the skies over downtown Fordyce. At 11 a.m. Saturday, one of the largest parades in the state will roll down 4th Street to wind its way through throngs of spectators ending up downtown at the Cotton Belt Railroad depot.

Friday, June 18

Criminal record-sealing clinics set

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services will host a free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic on June 18 at 2514 W. 28th Ave. at Pine Bluff and July 9 at 3225 S. 74th St. at Fort Smith. The event is geared toward people whose criminal records have kept them from getting ahead, according to a news release on StuffinTheBluff.com. Participants must have a copy of the sentencing order and ACIC report at the time of the appointment. For more information, call the help line at (501) 376-3423 or (800) 950-5817. Details: www.ArkansasLegal.org. The in person clinic is also sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Beginning Friday, June 18

Juneteenth event set for teens

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host Glow in the City for 9-12th graders from 7-11 p.m. at Saracen Landing as part of the Juneteenth celebration. Student ID will be required to attend this Forward Fest Teen Edition. The event will feature Battle of the DJs with DJ Hakeem v. DJ Tay Be and guest performance by Tay Bandz, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

Through Friday, June 18

Senior centers serve to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available: Monday -- Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, apples and milk. Tuesday -- White beans and ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk. Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon brown sugar, and milk. Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable salad with ranch dressing, crackers, pears, and milk. Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, Mandarin orange, and milk.

Saturday, June 19

Pine Bluff Juneteenth events announced

Saturday, the city of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event is free to attend and will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food and activities for children and teens. (Correction -- Wil Jenkins' block party is not taking place as previously mentioned, according to an update from Go Forward Pine Bluff.) Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383. Also Saturday, Go Forward Pine Bluff will present Forward Fest Juneteenth edition at the amphitheater at Pine Bluff Regional Park. Bring your own lawn chairs. No backpacks or coolers for this event, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free and the gates open at noon. Various entertainers will perform beginning at 2 p.m. Details: ForwardfestPineBluff.com.

MLK Commission hosts Juneteenth event at Dumas

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will present a free Juneteenth celebration from 1-5 p.m. June 19 at Dumas High School, 709 Dan Gill Drive. The 2021 Juneteenth Nonviolence Youth Summit Delta Financial Literacy Program is open to the public. The celebration will include live music, a comedy showcase, a kids zone, food trucks, Juneteenth Car Show and Shine, arts and crafts show, a free covid-19 vaccination clinic, free school supplies and voter registration and Southeast Arkansas' first Victory Over Violence Peace and Unity March that begins at 12:30 p.m. The keynote speakers will be Selwyn Jones, uncle of the late George Floyd, and Tawanna Gordon, cousin of the late Breonna Taylor, according to a news release.

Through Saturday, June 19

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC's main building. On display through June 19, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release. The display can be seen at the center or online at at www.asc701.org/2021-annual-pine-bluff-high-school.

Monday, June 21

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, A&P financials, CACC (Civic Auditorium Complex Commission) financials and online payment fees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Area Agency slates caregivers Zoom meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting on Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. The topic will be How to M.O.V.E. toward Emotional Wellness. The speaker will be Nicole Bates, an advanced practice nurse with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend. The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. Participants should use meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and passcode: 6300. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Wednesday, June 23

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 24

Virtual claims clinics for veterans set June 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office's next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 24. To schedule a timeslot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through June 23, according to a news release. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties. For more information about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000. Details: VA Regional Offices, 501-370-3829.

Beginning Thursday, June 24

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes open

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view from June 24 through Aug. 14, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Thursday, June 25

Chamber seeks business awards nominations

June 25 is the deadline for Chamber members to nominate someone for the Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit Business of the Year, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. To submit a candidate and organization for nomination, participants should complete the forms and return them to the Chamber by fax, email or mail by June 25. Criteria is listed on the forms. The expo will be held Aug. 19 from 9-10 a.m. (VIP hour) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Business Expo Breakfast tickets are $20 per person or $250 for a table for eight people. Details: Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, June 26

Pleasant View Singles Ministry sets fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser June 26 from 7-11 a.m. on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

Prayer Garden plans young ladies conference

Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26. The session is for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP by June 15 to (870) 717-9042, or (870) 329-1113.

Through Saturday, June 26

Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.

Beginning Monday, June 28

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, July 1

Foundation offers gardening grants

Arkansas Community Foundation is seeking proposals for projects that will increase Arkansans' access to locally grown and produced foods and/or strengthen the local food ecosystem, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. These include programs that help Arkansas-based small farmers and food producers connect to markets, build operational capacity (for example, through training, certification, support for back-office financial management) or expand production. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity status with the IRS. Agencies in all geographic areas of the state are eligible to apply. Grants will range from $10,000 to $15,000. Details: www.arcf.org/food.

Sunday, July 4

White Hall plans July 4th fireworks display

White Hall will host its Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show around 9 p.m., Sunday, July 4, in front of the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The location was changed because of the construction at the White Hall High School. The in-person show is free and open to the public.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th aniversary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Monday, July 12

UAM Kids University set

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be held Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate -- $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Thursday, July 15

Former Razorback Elliott to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten's Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program will be presented by Hooten's and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release. The club is extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 16

Music award applications available

The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications. The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release. The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, according to the release. The application deadline is July 16. Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Through Wednesday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive underway

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber sets Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people. The expo continues with the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations. For details or booth reservations, contact Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame sets Aug. 20 induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn," a multi-media retrospective exhibition. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition is an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Underway

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Arts center summer camps underway

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Gould Youth Ministries feeding program underway

Gould Youth Ministries (GYM) will offer free grab and go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. Meals will be available:Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (through July 29); Watson Chapel fieldhouse gymnasium; breakfast 7:50a.m.-8:30a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12); Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); snack and supper 3:30-5:30p.m. (through-July 8); LL Owen Elementary School Cafeteria, 3605 Oakwood Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Cherry St. Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 12); Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (June 14-Aug. 12); BRAVE, Pine Bluff Convention Center # 2 Convention Center Drive; breakfast and lunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (only one day, Saturday, Aug. 7); Details: Antoinette Burks, GYM director, alburks1@ualr.edu.

Virtual VA claims clinic announced

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office will begin monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic began May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. before May 26. The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply now for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. Covid-19 vaccinations will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be an on-going program, according to a news release. JCCSI's medical team will provide the Moderna vaccine. People should call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.