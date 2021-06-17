City to honor Juneteenth with festivals

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, and his team spent 2016 developing a strategic plan, which included a series of festivals, to improve the quality of life in Pine Bluff.

"We're excited about this year and getting back to some sense of normalcy," said Watley, who expects a capacity crowd.

The Juneteenth celebration will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Saracen Landing as Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation presents Glow In The City, a festival for students in grades nine-12.

"We wanted to cater to the young people so they could express themselves and have a safe, fun and organized time," Watley said. "Parks and Recreation came up with the idea to have a glow party on the lakefront. It will be a nice scenery and give the city something fresh that they haven't seen in quite some time."

Student identification cards will be required upon entry to the party featuring DJ Hakeem and DJ Tay B in the battle of the DJs. A special guest performance will be by Tay Bandz.

"It's definitely something new," Watley said. "Other cities have done it before, and we are following in lines with the times letting our young people know that they can get out and have a good time."

On Saturday, the city will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting for the Pine Bluff downtown streetscape project in front of the courthouse.

"This event will mark the official completion of the streetscape project, which has resulted in expanded sidewalks, new landscaping, light fixtures and improved streets in the area. New benches and trash receptacles have also been installed," city officials said. "The goal of this overall project was to create a downtown that is more pedestrian-friendly, allows for greater accessibility to downtown businesses and incentivizes additional business to invest in the area."

The streetscape project is meant to help revitalize downtown Pine Bluff, along with the construction of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center and 601 Main Street Plaza; the renovation of three storefronts near the former Kress building; and the development of the Arts and Science Center Art Space in the downtown vicinity.

The event is free to attend and will feature live music and dance performances, dramatizations, free food and activities for children and teens.

At noon Saturday, Go Forward Pine Bluff will present Forward Fest Juneteenth edition at the Regional Park amphitheater. The festival is returning for its third year, though it had to cancel festivities last year because of the pandemic.

Various entertainers will perform beginning with The On-Call Band at 2 p.m. and followed by Karen Wolfe at 3 p.m., Heather Gillis at 4 p.m., Dexter Allen at 5 p.m., B.B. King Blues Band at 6 p.m., PC Band at 7 p.m., Ana Popovic at 8 p.m., Bigg Robb at 9 p.m. and Tweet at 10 p.m.

"We've decided to do the concert free this year coming off of covid year not necessarily knowing what all the hardships were, especially with the water crises," Watley said, adding that the festival usually involves a $10 ticket because of the celebrity of artists that perform.

"We just really want to have a free festival where families can get out to partake in all that Pine Bluff has to offer," he said.

No backpacks or coolers will be allowed, and security presence will ensure safety. Watley encourages attendees to carry ing lawn chairs and umbrellas and prepare to have a good time.

"Expect some great live music from entertainers from around the country as well as locally," Watley said. "Also, expect to see people you have not seen in a long time, whether it's due to covid or just not getting out of the house. You'll leave Forward Fest with positive memories."

Go Forward Pine Bluff's goal is to establish the necessary working relationships to attract tourism and consumers.

Watley said he is proud of the work done so far -- With the Forward Fest Blues concert, Homecoming Showcases, Mistletoe Magic and King Cotton Holiday Classics -- with potential opportunities to expand in the near future.

"We want people to know Pine Bluff is a destination people can look forward to coming to," Watley said. "People can invite people here as well as attend events right here in their own city."