Community briefs

Online meeting to cover road project

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, about the proposed design modifications to Scogin Drive (Highway 83 Spur) to Highway 278.

The project includes a railroad overpass and roundabouts at Jordan Drive and Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

To access the link visit https://vpiph02-020475-hwy-83-s-hwy-278-connector-monticello-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/People without internet access, may contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov.

Streetscape ribbon cutting set Saturday

The city of Pine Bluff will host a ribbon cutting for the Pine Bluff Downtown Streetscape at 10 a.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.. The ceremony is part of the city’s overall 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. The ribbon cutting will mark the official completion of the streetscape project, which has resulted in expanded sidewalks, new landscaping, light fixtures, and improved streets in the area. New benches and trash receptacles have also been installed, according to the release.

House of Bread pantry open Monday

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will now give out food at the church instead of the drive-thru session, according to a news release.

The food pantry will be open Monday, June 21, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be distributed and everyone must bring proof of address (utility bill and driver’s license), according to a news release.

Everyone will have to stand in line (six feet apart) on the side of the building and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter the church for a food box. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

Promotion panel finance meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, A&P financials, CACC (Civic Auditorium Complex Commission) financials and online payment fees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Blood drive scheduled for next week

Pine Bluff Boots and Badges Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the banquet hall of the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Arkansas Blood Institute will host the blood drives in the area. Give blood and get one free entry to Magic Springs, a spokesman said. For details on other area blood drives and appointments, visit arkbi.org.

Main Street holds check ceremony

Main Street Arkansas members gathered to receive ceremonial checks at North Little Rock June 11. Grants are awarded annually to designated Main Street and Downtown Network programs by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP), which oversees Main Street Arkansas.

Area honorees included: Main Street Dumas, $20,000; Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc., $22,500; Monticello Downtown Network, $3,000; and Warren Downtown Network, $3,000. Details: www.mainstreetarkansas.com.

Farm Bureau honors McGehee family

A Southeast Arkansas family is among district farm families named in the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program.

The Southeast District winners are Layne and Ryane Miles of McGehee. Layne Miles and his wife, Ryane, farm on 10,700 acres where they grow irrigated corn, soybeans, cotton and rice. The Miles family has been farming for six years and have two children, Luke and Owen, according to an Arkansas Farm Bureau news release.

The district winners will be judged to determine a state winner who will be announced Dec. 9 at the Farm Family of the Year Luncheon. For the entire list of winners and details, visit www.arfb.com.