Crews find body of woman missing at lake

ROGERS -- Emergency responders Tuesday night found the body of a woman who had disappeared in Beaver Lake two days earlier.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said search-and-recovery crews found the body of Mayra Hilario, 27, of Fayetteville in the area of Prairie Creek Marina about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hilario's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory, as is the protocol in a death investigation, according to Jenkins.

Jenkins said someone called 911 about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to report that a person had disappeared in the lake. A boater was making circular patterns, and a passerby noticed and went to see if the boater needed help. He was told that someone had fallen out of the boat, and he called 911, she said.

Crews searched for Hilario for several hours Sunday night and suspended the search about 1 a.m. Monday, then resumed later in the day Monday and again Tuesday.