Marriage Licenses

Justin Daniel, 26, and Jessica Horan, 26, both of Little Rock.

Eric Lee, 40, and Kanisha Larry, 36, both of Little Rock.

Melody Pruitt, 23, and Brenden Guffey, 27, both of Bryant.

Dylan Diamond, 23, and Leah Reedy, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Malcom Johnson, 45, and Atondra Burks, 43, both of Mabelvale.

Odilla Galvez, 51, and Jamie Carrillo, 53, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1858 Clyde Swain v. Zeneta Watson.

21-1860 Terrique John v. Tasheika John.

21-1861 Holly Ross v. Mike Ross.

21-1862 Allison Summers v. Richard Summers, Jr.

21-1863 Jeffrey Moore v. Julie Moore.

21-1864 Laura McCarty v. Jerick Reyes.

21-1865 Jamie Jefferson v. Akeema McCree.

21-1868 Dwana Rafter v. LaDesirey Rafter.

21-1869 Josh Kellett v. Shelby Kellett.

21-1874 Kendra Davis v. Eugene Hall.

GRANTED

21-628 Chase McKay v. Matthew McKay.

21-1502 Stephanie Davis v. Adam Davis.