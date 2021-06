Authorities are seeking information in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in Waldo.

Deputies responded around 11:10 p.m. in reference to someone being shot, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff’s office. The victim, 37-year-old Travares Kimbell of Waldo, was found dead, the release states.

No suspects were named in the release. Authorities asked anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (870) 234-5655.