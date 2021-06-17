Driver finds body partly in roadway

Pulaski County sheriff's officers are investigating a suspicious death after a motorist reported finding a decomposed body Wednesday evening, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

Deputies responded at 6 p.m. to a call on 3M Road in College Station where a motorist said she was turning around after coming to a dead-end and saw a body partially in the roadway near an abandoned home, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Burk said the body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine cause of death. The case is classified as a suspicious death, he said.