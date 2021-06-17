LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: East Village Street Party gets 'Fonky'; Argenta music starts

Fonky Donkey will perform as duo from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Mayday by Midnight at 6 p.m. for the East Village Street Party, Sixth and Shell streets, Little Rock.

The duo is made up of Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner and Gil Franklin.

The street party ends at 8 p.m. but the after-party, with the full Fonky Donkey band, will continue into the night at The Railyard, 1212 E. Sixth St., therailyardlr.com.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is sponsoring the event, which will also feature food trucks and adult beverages.

◼️ A Year & A Day will play the first concert of the Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Josh Stewart, a duo, opens the show at 5 p.m.

Little Rock's A Year & A Day describes itself as "an original progressive rock band that plays classic-style rock."

The concert coincides with "Argenta Dogtown Throwdown," during which Main Street will be closed for outdoor dining, according to a news release. Restaurants will be set up outside serving food and drinks. Patrons can walk around with their drinks within the Argenta Outdoor Dining District boundaries, including Argenta Plaza.

Sneezy, a Chicago band, will perform Saturday at Midtown Billiards. Band members are Tom Hannum (from left), Austin Lutter, Brett O'Connor, Nathan Mark, Patrick Girdaukas and Jack Holland. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jim Holland)

◼️ Sneezy, a Chicago band, will perform at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 S. Main St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9990.

Sneezy, touring to promote the six-man band's latest album, "Open Doors," calls its music a blend of rock, soul, pop, hip hop and R&B influences.

◼️ The Gravel Yard "Zoo" Grass Band will perform from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday on the Civitan Elephant Stage at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock. Regular zoo admission and parking fees will be required.

◼️ The Salty Dogs and Isaac Alexander will perform from 4-8 p.m. Sunday as part of the "Rhythm in the Rock" outdoor concert series at the Red & Blue Events Center, 1415 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Admission is free. There will be food trucks and family events. (501) 529-1737; rhythmintherock.com.

◼️ Smells Like Nirvana, along with opening act Dead Original, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Jake Lung will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Brian Nahlen will perform at noon Saturday and DJ G Force will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Adam Simon will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

Jimbo Mathus will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Jess and the Mess, featuring Billy Gibson, will perform a free show from 6-9 p.m. Friday on the steps of the Argenta Library; TryMore MOJO will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday; and Jimbo Mathus will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday (tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Libras will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Grand Trio will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Kenny Mann and the Danger Zone will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Dallas Smith will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Highway 124 will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 916-9826.

◼️ Civil Servant, along with At Hand, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Yuni Wa will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission each night will be $10. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Jamey Johnson, with opening act Whiskey Myers, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at First Security Amphitheater, Little Rock, rescheduled from Aug. 26, 2020. Tickets range from $53 to $91.

◼️ A memorial will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock, for the late Searcy Ewell Jr., who was instrumental in organizing the Drum Circles that were held there weekly. Ewell, known as "Music Maker," was 62 when he died May 27.

BALD KNOB

Zach Williams, along with Mac Powell and CAIN, will perform "An Evening Under the Stars" as part of the Drive-In Theater Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Grayson Farms Amphitheater, 241 Prince Cemetery Road, Bald Knob. Tickets, ranging from $88 to $250, are available at loom.ly/MGKZHuM.

CAMDEN

Harrisong will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Postmasters Grill, 133 W. Washington St., Camden. (870) 836-5579.

Harrisong founding member Wightman Harris, who lives in Little Rock, is a native of Camden.

CONWAY

The 502s will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Markus Pearson will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tiny Towns will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556.

FORT SMITH

Atlanta band Starbenders will perform at 8 p.m. today at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. General admission tickets are $9.37, plus fees and taxes. The band will be filming a music video at the show. Joyous Wolf, along with Magnolia Bayou and Jive Mother Mary, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10, plus fees and taxes. (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

EL DORADO

Dave P will perform a free live concert and livestream for his album, "Fort Necessity," at 7 p.m. today at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. (870) 863-4547; eldomad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The Irie Lions (following an opening set at 5 p.m. by steel drummer Darril Harp Edwards) will perform from 7-10 p.m. today at the third of four free "Bridge Street Live" block parties in Hot Springs at the intersection of Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig, in Temperance Hill Square, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ The Blues Brothers will perform their show, "On a Mission from God" at 7:30 p.m. today at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Lee Street Lyrical (Buddy Case & Casey Penn) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; David Brooks will bring his "The Piano Man Experience" to the Vapors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to each show are $45, available through Eventbrite.com. (501) 463-4463.

◼️ Vanilla Ice, along with opening act deFrance, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com. Season passes and one-day tickets are available.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; thebeehivehsv.com. Reservations are suggested.

TICKETS

Evanescence, the band founded by Amy Lee and other Arkansans, has announced tour dates for the rest of 2021 and part of 2022, but, alas, Arkansas fans will have to travel if they wish to see them. Their tour dates — co-headlining with Halestorm — will bring them no closer to Arkansas than Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Nov. 20; and Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Dec. 5. Ticketmaster is handing sales for promoter Live Nation.

◼️ Speaking of travel, that's apparently what fans of Justin Moore, the pride of Poyen, will have to do. He has a date June 24, with Heath Sanders, at The Pageant in St. Louis. Tickets are $30 advance or $35 the day of the show, available through Ticketmaster.

◼️ Furthermore, Ashley McBryde, the pride of Mammoth Spring, will also headline a show at The Pageant in St. Louis, along with Ray Fulcher. Tickets range from $28 to $72 at Ticketmaster.

◼️ Guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who will perform at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Oct. 19, also will perform a show in Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall on Oct. 11, but a week ago, the cost of tickets had not been announced. Now we learn that those tickets will range from $83 to $253, available through Ticketmaster. Bonamassa's tickets in Fayetteville range from $103 to $253, available at the Walmart AMP office in Rogers or waltonartscenter.org.

RECORDINGS

Amy Helm will officially release her third album, "What the Flood Leaves Behind," on Friday, on Renew Records/BMG. She recorded the album at Levon Helm Studio (The Barn) in Woodstock, N.Y., on the ground floor of her late father's longtime home.

TUNE IN

Helm (see above) will perform — at 7 p.m. today — songs from her new album on her Facebook page and her YouTube channel. She will also be interviewed by Anthony Mason and perform July 3 on the "CBS This Morning Saturday" show.

◼️ Matt Stell, the Center Ridge native and a rising country music star, will perform his current single, "That Ain't Me No More," on Monday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which will air in three Arkansas markets, at 4 p.m. on KLRT in Little Rock; at 2 p.m. on KAIT in Jonesboro; and at 3 p.m. on KHBS in Fort Smith.