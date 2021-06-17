EDITORIAL: A state doing great

As America struggles to reach President Biden's goal of 70 percent partial vaccination by Independence Day, one state is leading the pack. And every other state in the union should strive to emulate The Green Mountain State.

Vermont is the first to hit 80 percent of its population with at least one shot. Arkansans could learn a thing or two from the New England state (though maybe not in the choice of certain senators).

"Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced Monday that 80 percent of its eligible population has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine," Axios reports. "Vermont's progress on vaccinating the eligible population comes as nationwide vaccination rates continue to wane."

Eighty percent of a state vaccinated is off the charts. And who knows how high Vermont's total percentage will be in a month.

For comparison, Arkansas' vaccination rate for those with one shot is just over 40 percent. That's according to data from the Mayo Clinic. That number is entirely too low. Arkansans have some work to do getting in and getting vaccinated.

Vermont does have some key differences from Arkansas, the biggest being population total. The Green Mountain State has less than one third of Arkansas' population. So hitting 80 percent might have been a little easier there.

But that total still gives Arkansans something to strive for. Every second covid-19 lingers in unvaccinated folks is a chance for it to mutate into something that'll render our vaccines useless.

So take a page from Vermont's playbook. Head to the pharmacy, roll up your sleeve, and do the responsible thing. Get your shot. Protect your neighbors and loved ones from a deadly plague that's killed more than 600,000 people in this country.