ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Musical memorial, Juneteenth celebrations, movies and more

Soulful documentary

As part of its participation in a citywide celebration of Juneteenth, the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival will present a free-to-the-public screening of Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's documentary, "Summer of Soul ( ... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hot Springs Farmers and Artisans Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs. Juneteenth festivities get underway at 5 p.m.; Dazz and Brie perform at 7:30.

Thompson's feature-film directorial debut showcases footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, including previously unseen concert performances by B.B. King, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and Stevie Wonder.

The film festival anticipates returning to in-theater screenings, Oct. 8-16. Visit hsdfi.org.

Juneteenth parade

Juneteenth Arkansas will hold Little Rock's first Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, West Ninth Street and Broadway, and ending at Interstate Park, 3900 Arch St., Little Rock, where a Juneteenth Community Festival will follow, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Organizers are holding a donation drive with a goal of giving $50,000 in household items including diapers, wipes, school supplies, kids books, toys, sanitation and masks, feminine hygiene products, and clothing, in partnership with Team Up World. Visit juneteentharkansas.com.

Camden Juneteenth

Camden celebrates Juneteenth this weekend, starting with a parade and kids block party, 6-9 p.m. Friday. The parade route (line up at 5 p.m.) starts at the post office on Washington Street, down Adams Street and Jackson Street, ending at the corner of Jackson and Pope streets. The block party, at Fred Owens Barbershop on California Street, immediately follows the parade.

The Juneteenth tailgate, 4 p.m. Saturday at Carnes Park, off U.S. 79 and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway, gives Greek organizations, civic clubs, churches and kids the opportunity "to make up for all of the college homecomings, picnics and reunions covid cost us last year," according to a news release. And DJs and podcasters will hand out the trophies at the Juneteenth Car Show, 5 p.m. Sunday at Carnes Park. There's a $20 fee to enter.

Admission to all events is free. Visit facebook.com/camdenjuneteenth.

Dumas Juneteenth

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold the 2021 Juneteenth Nonviolence Youth Summit, 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Dumas High School, 709 Dan Gill Drive, Dumas. Admission is free.

The event will also include an onsite vaccination clinic, the Delta Financial Literacy Program voter registration, free school supplies, entertainment (including music and a comedy showcase), southeast Arkansas' first "Victory Over Violence Peace and Unity March" (starting at 12:30 p.m.), a kids' zone, food trucks and car and arts and crafts shows. Selwyn Jones, uncle of the late George Floyd, and Tawanna Gordon, cousin of the late Breonna Taylor, will be the keynote speakers.

'Wings Over Bryant'

Aerial acts and races, skydivers and food trucks are part of "Wings Over Bryant," billed as "the largest air show in Arkansas and the South," on Saturday at the Saline County Regional Airport, 1100 Hill Farm Road, Bryant. Gates open at 10 a.m. At least 16 food trucks will be on the premises. Arkansas Heart Hospital is the principal sponsor. Tickets are $20, free for children 12 and younger. Visit wingsoverbryant.com.

Organ memorial

Organist Alden Wright will perform for the Central Arkansas Chapter, American Guild of Organists' annual concert recognizing and honoring the life and work of the late Robert Ellis, professor of music and organ at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, 617 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock. Wright is a recent graduate from the Eastman School of Music, where he studied organ with Nathan Laube. His program includes the first movement, "Allegro maestoso," from the "Organ Sonata" in G major, op.28, by Edward Elgar; "Fantasie Choral No. 1" in D-flat major by Percy Whitlock; "Piece heroique" from "Trois Pieces" by Cesar Franck; "Fuga pro Organo pleno" from the Book III of the "Clavier-Ubung" by J.S. Bach; "Lullaby" from the "Suite No. 2 for Organ" by Calvin Hampton; and "Prelude, Adagio et Choral varie sur le 'Veni Creator,'" op.4, by Maurice Durufle. Admission is free. Call (501) 374-2794.

Cemetery garden talk

Mark Gibson of Green Thumb Water Gardens will discuss "Container Water Gardens, So Great to Grow" for the Mount Holly Garden Series, 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1889 Bell House, at the center of Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. A suggested donation benefits projects at the cemetery. Gibson will also be selling organic blackberries and blueberries. Parking is available inside the cemetery. Call (501) 372-3372 or email mewtfrontporchlady@gmail.com.

El Dorado 'Magnolias'

The South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado, stages "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and June 24-26 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and June 27. Tickets are $20, $10 for center members, $5 for students. Sponsor is Murphy USA. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org. An opening night pre-show reception, inspired by Shelby's "blush and bashful" wedding, features champagne and "armadillo groom's cake." All opening-night tickets are $20.

Young Artist 'Les Mis'

The Foundation of Arts Young Artist Theatre students stage "Les Miserables (School Edition)" (music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton, based on the novel by Victor Hugo), 6 p.m. Saturday and June 24-26, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $15 and $13, $13 and $11 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Movies in the Park'

“Wonder Woman 1984” kicks off the River Market's Movies in the Park, Wednesdays in July in the Riverfront Park Amphitheater. (Warner Bros. via AP)

Little Rock's River Market is bringing back Movies in the Park, Wednesdays in July in the First Security Amphitheater, starting July 7 with "Wonder Woman 1984" (PG-13). The amphitheater will open around 7:30 p.m.; screenings will begin at sundown (approximately 8:30).

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ July 14: "Raya and the Last Dragon" (PG)

◼️ July 21: "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (PG-13)

◼️ July 28: "Arkansas" (R).

Take families, picnics, blankets and/or chairs, bug spray and leashed pets, but no glass containers. An adult must accompany all children under 18 (ID is required). Chaperoned youth, sports, church and other groups are welcome.

Visit rivermarket.info or the Facebook page, facebook.com/lrrivermarket.