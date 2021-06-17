Fountain helps convince 4-star DE to visit Hogs

A Florida defensive prospect will visit Arkansas on Friday thanks to the recruiting efforts of special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

Junior 4-star defensive end Wilky Denaud, 6-4, 245 pound, of John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, has 16 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Miami, South Carolina, Penn State, Nebraska and other programs.

He and Fountain talk often.

“We've been on the phone a few times, once or twice out of the week,” Denaud said. ”They’re most definitely recruiting me hard. They’re constantly trying to get me up there.”

Denaud, who recorded 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 9 sacks as a sophomore, said he wanted to experience something different other than his home state.

“(I wanted to) see a different type of town just because I’ve lived in Florida my whole life,” Denaud said.

He and two teammates will take part in Arkansas’ one-day camp Friday then leave Saturday.