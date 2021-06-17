Get to know Arkansas safety target Jaylon White

Little Rock Parkview safety Jaylon White became the 12th in-state prospect to receive a scholarship from the Razorbacks in the 2022 class on June 8.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Tuesday. White has other offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Louisville, Kansas State, Utah, SMU, Tulane, Marshall and more.

He recorded 59 tackles, 5 tackle for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 1 blocked punt and had 2 rushing touchdowns as a junior.

Nickname: Trip

School/City: Parkview, Little Rock

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Bench max: 295 pounds

Squat max: 465 pounds

Number of years playing football: 14

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Ole Miss, Louisville, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

I plan to major in: Business

I'm happiest when I: Am on the field

My mom is always on me to do: She really doesn’t have to stay on me, she just supports whatever I do

Favorite NFL player: Current is Isaiah Simmons, and past is Kam Chancellor

Favorite music: R&B, old school, rap

Must-watch TV show: Martin

How would you spend $1 million: I wouldn’t spend it

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Telekinesis

My two pet peeves are: People who give no effort and laziness

Favorite uniform color/combo: White on white

Favorite animal and why: Dogs. I really don’t know, I just love them.

My hidden talent is: I’m a comedian. I make people laugh.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Wendy’s because their burgers are good

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Honey Buns

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Ice cream, any flavor

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Turtle

My dream date is: Jennifer Hudson

I'm terrified of: Roller coasters

Hobbies: Working out/lifting weights, and I’m always listening to music and playing Madden

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

Role model and why: My dad my role model because where he comes from and where I come from, he instilled in me no matter where we come from it doesn’t dictate our life. Only we control our destiny.

Three words to describe me: Physical, focused and dedicated