A sign sits along the 16th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION EVENT U.S. Open SITE San Diego COURSE Torrey Pines GC (South) (Par 71, 7,652 yards) PURSE $12.5 million WINNER'S SHARE $2.25 million TELEVISION Golf Channel, today, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., Sunday, 9-11 a.m.; NBC, today, 6-9 p.m., Friday, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Bryson DeChambeau ARKANSANS ENTERED Alvaro Ortiz LPGA TOUR EVENT Meijer LPGA Classic SITE Grand Rapids, Mich. COURSE Blythefield CC (Par 72, 6,638 yards) PURSE $2.3 million WINNER'S SHARE $345,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today, 6-9 p.m. (tape delay), Friday, 5-8 (tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Brooke Henderson (2019) ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Alana Uriell

Print Headline: Golf glance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content