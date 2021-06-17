Happy birthday (June 17): Though you're serious about making progress, you never lose your sense of humor — an essential part of your charismatic leadership. Your commitment to a person or an ideal will define much of your year and in ways you'll always be proud of.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Nothing makes or breaks an experience like expectation. And assumption, the close cousin of expectation, outright changes your understanding of reality. This adventure goes better when you leave those kin at home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A great accomplishment is earned in small gains. The steps you execute today will set you up for one of the more exceptional weekends you've had in a long while.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The path before you is being cleared. This isn't a lucky happening so much as payback for work you've done, relationships you've cultivated and favors you've so freely given in the past.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll model yourself after an admired person, aligning in superficial ways at first, and then on deeper levels such as communication style, work approach and attitude about life and relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your current circle of friends, loved ones and supporters help you in every way they know, and yet what you really want and need right now is still missing. Time to widen the circle — broaden the search.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In full knowledge that an opportunity will not be here forever, you'll soak up every bit of its deliciousness while you have it. You're a smart cookie who realizes a good thing while it's yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are ways of knowing that fall outside the five senses that seem to be giving you lots of information now (arguably more than you're finding in the traditional ways), and the best part is that you can trust it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've had your share of fickle friends who only come out to play in the sun and leave you wanting and alone in the shadows of dreary weather. This is why, no matter what comes, you show up for your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If what you feel is the downward tug of tethers, you'll also be presented with the option afforded by garden shears. It's so easy to build yourself up when there's nothing holding you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Once upon a time, the answers were blowing in the wind. They may still be, but since people are not outside as much, check for answers trending on social media, too. Also, call a mom, and, just to be safe, check everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, diversify. Seek advice, friendship and news from different sources. Make sure you're not getting your inspiration and influence all from one place, as that's a short ride to narrow-minded mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Part of you wants to go back and reopen the old fight, check under the hood of a relationship or rehash a more dramatic bit of history. Yes, there's something juicy there, and it should be left back there, too.

ADVICE FROM THE MOON OF NURTURING

With the intention of nurturing our growth process, the Virgo moon has the following messages: To protect someone from the natural consequences of a choice will change the takeaway. In some cases, it’s a good idea. Although, with most circumstances, the pain that comes with the territory is an essential part of the education.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I want money and prettiness. That is all I want. Am I shallow? I’m not, actually. I’ve devoted my whole life to interesting pursuits of one kind or another but two things have eluded me: income that’s more than enough for my modest lifestyle and the kind of good looks that make it easy to find interested parties to date. I’m a 50-year-old Virgo. What are my chances of getting what I want?”

A: I love how direct and practical you are, which is typical for your sign. Your words, though frank, also exude a confidence I suspect has made your life richer than you are currently accounting for.

I am sensing that what you really want is slightly different from what you’ve stated and that your true desire is much more likely to fulfill you. Instead of money, I wonder if your want would more aptly be described as: success in giving something the world needs from me and will pay me very well for.

And because of your down-to-earth, pragmatic Virgo-ness, I have a feeling that instead of wishing for prettiness, you would be better off wishing for the kind of attractiveness that goes beyond the superficial and elevates everyone around you.

I believe, wholeheartedly, that once you tweak your vision, you will have no conflict (such as the internal struggle with shallowness) to stand in the way of making it real.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Barry Manilow states: “My passion for music has obliterated everything in its path for my entire life. Whenever there was a choice between music and anything else, music won hands down every time. No one person or material thing could ever come close to the feeling I get when the music is right.” The Gemini superstar has natal Venus and Pluto in the entertaining station of Leo.