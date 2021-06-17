Hubble telescope idle as issues arise

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Hubble Space Telescope has been hit with computer trouble, and all astronomical viewing has been halted, NASA said Wednesday.

The orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday, when a 1980s-era computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland tried to restart the computer Monday, but the same thing happened. They’re now trying to switch to a backup memory unit. If that works, then the telescope will be tested for a day before the science instruments are turned back on and observations can resume.

Launched in 1990, Hubble is showing more and more signs of aging, despite a series of repairs and updates by spacewalking astronauts during NASA’s shuttle era. The idled computer was installed during the fifth and final service call in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, in November. This observatory will be too far from Earth — 1 million miles away in a solar orbit — for astronaut tune-ups.