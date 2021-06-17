Interior secretary pressed on judge's ruling on oil-lease sales

WASHINGTON -- U.S. senators pressed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for answers Wednesday after a federal court blocked the Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

In a sharply worded ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana ordered that plans for lease sales continue in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Alaska and in "all eligible onshore properties" nationwide. The ruling was issued after President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's public lands and waters, citing worries about climate change.

"It's a fresh decision. Our department is reviewing the judge's opinion as we speak and consulting with the Justice Department," Haaland said under questioning at a Senate hearing on her department's budget.

"We will respect the judge's decision. Any other information will be forthcoming," she said.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Interior subcommittee, said she was flabbergasted that Haaland did not address the court ruling.

"I was really struck by the fact that in 17 pages of discussions outlining the budget there really is no recognition for the production on our federal land and the role that plays," Murkowski said.

In light of the court ruling, she told Haaland: "I expect to hear your plans to resume implementation of those lease sales. We expect you to follow the law."

Haaland, a former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico, responded, "I will always follow the law."

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland appears before the Senate Appropriations Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by a federal judge in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty's ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)