Kidnap suspect arrested in France

PARIS — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl arrived in his home country Wednesday to face charges after his expulsion from Malaysia.

France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, who was detained on immigration charges by Malaysia after living for several years in the Southeast Asian country.

Prosecutors accuse Daillet-Wiedemann of helping organize the mid-April abduction of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France on behalf of her mother, who had lost custody of the child. The girl and mother were found in Switzerland a few days later.

His lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, said Daillet-Wiedemann, his partner and three children were forced out of their hotel in Singapore and onto a commercial flight that landed Wednesday morning at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

Daillet-Wiedemann was to be transferred immediately to the city of Nancy, in eastern France, prosecutors said.

Basson-Larbi has described the allegations against his client as purely political.

“He is serene but resigned. He knows exactly what awaits him,” Basson-Larbi said.

Some of the people accused of organizing the kidnapping believe that French child protective services are part of a government cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cited Daillet-Wiedemann as the key inspiration for their plan to reunite the girl and her mother.

In a video soon after the child was located, Daillet-Wiedemann praised the abduction but did not mention any direct involvement.