Anything but worthy

President Biden is quite mistaken when he refers to Vladimir Putin as a "worthy opponent." The phrase describes an opponent who can be counted on to play fairly and with honor. Putin is a formidable opponent who is worthy of reprehension.

If Biden was serious when he said Putin had no soul, I fail to understand why he would think the man is worthy.

STANLEY G. JOHNSON

Little Rock

Who's doing dividing

In Monday's edition of the Democrat-Gazette, Tom Walton's op-ed, "Come together: Take focus off what divides us," stated the need to make our state acceptable to those I believe don't share our values or beliefs. He proudly spoke of "Pride Month" being celebrated in Arkansas. I have to disagree with his assessment of that entirely.

It seems the left has gone out of its way to divide us. Playing the race card, it divides us by not recognizing there is but one race, the human race. No one has a choice of their skin color, be it white, black or otherwise. Look at one's character, not their skin color.

He advocates accepting the LGBTQ "community" as a normal lifestyle. I believe it is not; it is a choice. We are created as either male or female, it is binary no matter what progressives want to believe or call it. This lifestyle defies the very laws of nature and is not only immoral, but unhealthy. Since this is a minority group, why do we acquiesce to them? Instead tell them the truth. Bring them out of their depravity by showing love and compassion but more importantly, the error of their ways. From Walton's column, he seems more focused on economic issues rather than telling people the truth.

I, for one, am tired of their trying to coerce me into the acceptance of something I don't believe in. Be it the lexicon of "wokeness" now being presented by the left's changing everything we've come to know, such as "birthing people" instead of mothers, to the acceptance that real facts are judged to be conspiracy theories.

No matter what progressives view as the new norm, they can't change everything to be what they perceive it to be, not even the climate.

LES BLEDSOE

North Little Rock

She wasn't involved

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has disappointed me. It was certainly appropriate to report on the trial status of Tevin Biles-Thomas. It was not appropriate to accompany that report with a picture of Simone Biles, and to bold-type her name in the body of the article. Nowhere is there any indication that Simone was involved in the crime in any way, yet the ADG has created a hard-wired link in many people's minds.

The picture accompanying the article should have been of Mr. Biles-Thomas, with (at most) a mention of their relationship at the end of the article.

Shame on you.

SUSAN KASPAR

North Little Rock

Promise of freedom

I would like to tell the story not of freedom, but the promise of freedom. In 1930, a young man emigrated from Europe to the United States. In those days, a legally prospective immigrant must have had a sponsor in the USA, a job and, by the time an application for citizenship was made, be able to speak English.

This young man met those requirements and came to the United States, with the promise of freedom. He worked hard on a farm owned by his sponsor, essentially an indentured servant working to the point where he was free to pursue another line of work. He decided to go to welding school and successfully completed the course of study and obtained a job in that field. He was a hardworking individual and eventually married and had three sons.

Day after day, he worked hard, and his family became somewhat worried that his work was taking its toll on him. But, overall, he was happy with his situation, his family and his work. When he was in his late 50s and looking forward to retirement, hopefully to return to a farming community, tragedy struck and an industrial accident took his life.

In today's world, there are those that do not appreciate the freedom we have as citizens of the United States of America. Those things that are cherished by many such as the man I mentioned have been taken for granted by too many. As we have heard from some scholars, freedom is fragile and if we ignore those who would take it away from us, we would most certainly lose it. Each one of us has a responsibility to sustain freedom through voting.

The promise of freedom was fulfilled and the man in my story came to dearly cherish freedom and all its benefits. There are millions of hardworking people in this country that share his convictions, and I hope those of us who value what we have, given all that is going on in the world, do the same.

How do I know so much about this man? He was my father.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

So, about tolerance ...

A great definition of irony is John Brummett writing a column espousing tolerance of opposing viewpoints.

No wait, that's a great example of hypocrisy.

ED WILLIAMS

Searcy

Should enter the race

Was I the only one extremely impressed with Tom Walton's op-ed, "Come together," in Monday's Democrat-Gazette?

While the Waltons have avoided direct political involvement in the past, perhaps now is the time for Mr. Walton to back his words with action by entering the race for governor. He'd have my vote and probably the votes of many disgusted with the actions of the last state Legislature and not relishing the thought of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders at the helm.

One more plus--name recognition would certainly not be a problem.

DIANA KOLMAN

Rogers