Little Rock police offer new details about discovery of body

The body found Wednesday night in Little Rock is that of a Black man, police said Thursday.

Officers received a call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said she had discovered a dead body on 3M Road, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office determined that the body was actually south of 3M Road, in the 4000 block of Rangel Road, putting it within Little Rock city limits, according to the Little Rock police report.

Police believe the man had been dead for some time, so they were unable to make a positive identification at the scene.

The body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.