Motor sports results

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals late model event at Brownstown Speedway:

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill. ($5,000) Devin Moran, Dresden, Ohio Tim Lance, Brimfield, Ill. Tanner English, Benton, Ky. Devin Gilpin, Columbus, Ind. Joe Godsey, Edinburgh, Ind. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill. Mitch McGrath, Waukesha, Wis. Chad Finley, East Lansing, Mich. Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville

Others

16.Jeff Roth, Bentonville

Lap leaders -- Pierce 1-18, Lance 19-22, Pierce 23-40. Top qualifier -- Pierce, 13.447 seconds (66.929 mph). Heat winners -- Pierce, Moyer, Moran.