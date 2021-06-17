• Roger Waters says Mark Zuckerberg asked to use one of Pink Floyd's most famous songs to promote Instagram. Waters' response to the man he calls "one of the most powerful idiots in the world"? "No f* * *ing way!" At a recent New York event at the People's Forum to advocate for the release of Julian Assange -- the WikiLeaks founder who is imprisoned in London -- Waters produced a printed page of a message that he said he had received "on the internet" that morning. In a video posted on Twitter by La Jornada, the 77-year-old former frontman and main songwriter for Pink Floyd said, "It's a request for the rights to use my song 'Another Brick in the Wall 2' in the making of a film to promote Instagram. "So it's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me, right? Arrived this morning with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money. And the answer is 'F* * * you!,'" he added as the crowd cheered. "'No f* * *ing way!' I only mention that because it's the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who do have any power, and I do have a little bit -- in terms of the control of the publishing of my songs I do, anyway -- so I will not be a party to this bulls* * *, Zuckerberg."

• Jay-Z is knocking a New York photographer for allegedly "exploiting" his image after the two men worked together on photo shoots back when the Roc-A-Fella Records founder was a Brooklyn teenager on the cusp of superstardom. The "Hard Knock Life" rapper filed a new lawsuit Tuesday claiming Jonathan Mannion is hawking his vintage photos of the music mogul for "thousands of dollars per copy" even though Jay-Z paid for the images and never consented to the sales. According to the complaint, Mannion has even licensed the images to others without permission and "demanded that JAY-Z pay him tens of millions of dollars to put an end" to the alleged exploitation when contacted by the rapper. The lawsuit alleges that starting in 1996, Jay-Z hired Mannion to help him realize his "vision of himself as a rap artist," particularly for his debut studio album, "Reasonable Doubt." Mannion began taking hundreds of photographs of Jay-Z under the deal, and the rapper and his record company used some of the images for "Reasonable Doubt" album covers while paying Mannion "tens of thousands of dollars for those uses," the lawsuit states. "Jay-Z never gave Mannion permission to resell any of the images. Nor did Jay-Z authorize Mannion to use his name, likeness, identity or persona for any purpose," the 11-page complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles and obtained by the New York Daily News states. "Mannion has developed a highly-profitable business by selling copies of photographs of JAY-Z on (his) website and retail store, and by selling licenses to others to use Jay-Z's image. Mannion has done so on the arrogant assumption that because he took those photographs, he can do with them as he pleases," the filing alleges.